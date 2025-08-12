Cubs vs Blue Jays (8/12/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs will head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series as they cling to any hope that they can remain in the race for the National League Central title as they chase the Milwaukee Brewers.
The first two games of the series are set for 6:07 p.m. central, while the finale on Thursday is set for 2:07 p.m. All three games will be at Rogers Centre, which has served as the home for the Blue Jays for decades and where the franchise is 38-19 this season.
The Cubs (67-50) are still in control of the National League Wild Card race, but they are also 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost two straight series to the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago enters the series six games back of the Brewers, who are on a nine-game winning streak.
The Blue Jays (69-50) lead the American League East Division by four games over the surging Boston Red Sox. Toronto is 6-4 in its last 10 games and is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Blue Jays, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game Day: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network, TBS (Cubs), Sportsnet (Blue Jays)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), SN590 (Blue Jays)
Location: Rogers Centre
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (8-4, 3.89)
The right-hander is on a solid run right now. He is 4-1 in his last seven games and 7-3 in his last 15 games, though his ERA in his last seven starts is much higher (5.71) than his season average. He’s won two of his last three starts and has limited the earned runs to three or less in those games.
In 136.2 innings he has struck out 116 and walked 45 in 24 starts. Batters are hitting .249 and has a 1.27 WHIP. He’s on pace for a fifth-straight season with at least 10 wins. He went a career-best 16-11 in 2024.
Cubs: RHP Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04)
Injuries to other players have forced Brown to play the role of swingman, as he’s been a reliever and a starter this season. In his last seven games (five starts) he is 2-4 with a 6.56 ERA. In his last game against the Reds, he threw four innings of relief, giving up two hits and one run.
In his last start against the Chicago White Sox on July 27, he gave up three hits and one run in five innings in a victory.
In 19 games (15 starts) this season, Brown has 104 strikeouts and 27 walks in 92.1. innings. Batters have hit .280 against him and he has a 1.44 WHIP. With Michael Soroka out of the rotation for now, Brown is back in the rotation for the time being.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Schedule
Cubs vs Blue Jays Lineups
Chicago Cubs
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays
TBA
Cubs vs Blue Jays Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is shut down and will be re-evaluated this week.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): He pitched 4.2 innings in a rehab game at Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He is not on the list of probable starters for the Blue Jays series.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): Per Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor, Amaya could return to the Majors on Tuesday.
IL, 60-Day IL
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): Assad threw 68 pitches in a rehab game on Wednesday at Triple-A Iowa. He’s now pitched in three rehab games. With the recent injury to Soroka, an activation is possible soon.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
