One Cubs Series Showed Lots Of Promise For Owen Caissie And Matt Shaw

2025 was full of ups and downs for the Chicago Cubs, and it's always easier to focus on the negatives when things don't go the way one hopes. Their season ended after being sent home by their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the Cubs had the upper hand over the Brewers when they played them in August during a five-game stretch at Wrigley, where some of the Cubs' young talent showed that the organization is in good hands for years to come.

This was a pivotal time of year for the Cubs, as they were already seeing the division title slowly drifting away. There was concern about whether they could even keep a playoff spot, and with Kyle Tucker injured, the future looked bleak.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs vs Brewers (Aug 18-21, 2025)

After dropping the opener to the Brewers in an embarrassing 7-0 fashion, it felt like this was going to be a brutal stretch of games for Chicago. Instead, they bounced back and won three, led by Owen Caissie.

The consensus for 2026 is that Caissie will be stepping into the void that Kyle Tucker is leaving in the outfield, so to see him step up in a series against the near 100-win Brewers is something to get excited about.

Caissie wasn't the only young gun who stepped up during their three-game win streak, however. Rookie third baseman Matt Shaw was at a crucial point in his own season, as his poor start to the campaign meant his head was on the trading block. But he started to find his swing at just the right time.

Owen Caissie gets us on the board with his first career RBI(s)! pic.twitter.com/xrRrL4ehSV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2025

The Cubs desperately needed a win in game two, and Caissie helped lead them. He not only found his first hit in the majors, but also hit his first longball, helping tie the series up as he went 2-for-4 with three RBI to complement that homer.

MORE: Cubs 2026 Rotation Now That Tatsuya Imai Has Signed With The Astros

Shaw didn't have anything massive that put him in a highlight reel but he had a hit in all three of their wins against Milwaukee. The only two other players to do so were Michael Busch and Ian Happ. This was a launching point for Shaw's second-half performance, securing his spot on the roster and showing Counsell that he can compete at the level they need him to.

Matt Shaw getting ready to bat | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

A 92-win season by the Cubs is nothing to be disappointed about, and the years ahead look promising for the ballclub with players like Shaw and Caissie finding some confidence against the best in the business.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Nico Hoerner Responds To Cubs Trade Rumors With Surprising Honesty

MLB Insiders Give High Praise To Top Cubs Pitching Prospect

Why Young Cubs Slugging Option Is Prepared For Breakout Season In 2026