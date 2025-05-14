Cubs Superstar is On Absolute Fire Recently After Slow Start to Season
The Chicago Cubs have powered their way to the top of the division led by the best offense in Major League Baseball, though it has not been all smooth sailing for every player since the start of the season.
As is so often the case in this sport, some have taken longer to get going than others, and one of the stars for Chicago was no exception.
During the month of April, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson struggled as the team started to click and win games with offensive masterclass after masterclass.
Over 24 games in April, Swanson slashed .188/.233/.333, striking out 34 times and walking just six.
Things started to get better towards the end of the month however, and the star has parlayed that into an incredible first half of May.
Just How Good Has Swanson Been as of Recently?
In the last two weeks, he has slashed an absurd .409/.480/.727 with four home runs and eight RBI in the 13 games, becoming the team's most productive offensive player to start the month.
With May factored in, the last 30-day period in total for Swanson has been impressive as well despite the rough April numbers with a slash line of .303/.367/.539.
As one of the highest paid players in the history of the organization, the expectations for Swanson have been high since he arrived to Chicago.
To this point entering the season, his career with the Cubs has been far from a disappointment with two strong seasons, but he has not quite held up his end of the bargain especially on the offensive side.
Currently though, Swanson is on pace for what would be by far his best season at the plate in his three years with the team.
If he can keep up the streak he's been on as of late, it would be turning into the best offensive season of his entire career as well.
The 31-year-old is always going to provide immense value on defense as one of the best in baseball at the most important position.
Add in a bat which has not been shy of elite as of late and you have a truly dangerous player capable of being the centerpiece of a championship team.