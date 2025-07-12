Cubs Superstar on Pace for Massive Bonus With Stellar Production
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong came into the 2025 MLB regular season with expectations on the rise after finishing the 2024 campaign on such a high note.
He performed at a high level in the second half of the season, showcasing the immense potential he possesses.
Crow-Armstrong has a very high floor with his speed and defensive abilities, being so elite in both areas that he would be an everyday player even if his performance at the plate never came around.
That isn’t something the Cubs have to worry about, because his production at the plate is now matching what he is doing defensively.
The high-level performance that he showcased in the second half of 2024 has carried into 2025, with Crow-Armstrong being a starter for the National League All-Star Team alongside teammate Kyle Tucker.
Through 93 games and 364 at-bats, Crow-Armstrong has a .269/.307.555 slash line, producing elite and historic power and speed numbers.
He has launched 25 home runs with 21 doubles and four triples, knocking in 70 runs and stealing 27 bases.
Crow-Armstrong has already compiled a bWAR of 5.6, which is the highest in the NL. This has put him in a position to earn a massive payday from the $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool that is based on regular season production.
As shared by the Associated Press via ESPN, the Cubs superstar is on track to earn the most money of any eligible player with $1,091,102 based on the WAR calculations used in the formula.
"I was aware of it after last year, but I have no clue of the numbers," Crow-Armstrong said Friday. "I haven't looked at it one time."
It is a massive increase in earnings for Crow-Armstrong, who earned $342,128 last year from the pool.
He has the potential to earn even more money based on some accolades that can be earned.
Crow-Armstrong is legitimately in the running for the NL MVP Award, which would pay him $2.5 million. If he finishes in the top five, he will earn at least $1 million more.
He could make $1 million for finishing on the All-MLB First Team as well or $500,000 if he finishes on the All-MLB Second Team.
