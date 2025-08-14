Cubs To Place Miguel Amaya On Injured List
There was a scary moment for the Chicago Cubs in Wednesday night's game.
In the top of the eighth inning, Miguel Amaya went down in a heap after trying to beat out a throw at first base, appearing like he severely hurt himself.
The catcher had to be carted off the field after he was writhing in pain on the ground.
Thankfully, it appears like Amaya avoided the worst possible injury he could have suffered.
Cubs Say Amaya Suffered Sprained Ankle
According to Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said X-rays came back negative for Amaya and he's been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle.
That is a huge break for Chicago.
While Counsell also stated that Amaya will go on the injured list, based on how things looked in real time, it feels like this is the best-case scenario for all parties.
MORE: Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently
In his first game back since being activated off the 60-day IL because of a strained left oblique that he suffered back in mid-April, it appeared like the Cubs were going to lose their promising catcher for the rest of the year.
But based on this diagnosis, there's a chance that he could be back before the end of the month if his recovery goes well.
Again, based on the video, it's pretty shocking that the only injury he suffered was a sprained ankle. Especially because how much pain he looked to be in and how quickly the Toronto Blue Jays players called for the cart to come onto the field to assist the medical team.
However, that's a break Chicago will take.
Now, the hope is Amaya can recover from this quickly so he can get back onto the field as soon as possible and help the Cubs in their quest to recapture the division lead and get into the playoffs where they could make some noise.
Earlier in the season, the rising star was doing that.
With a slash line of .280/.313/.505 and an OPS+ of 133, the talented 26-year-old seemed to be in the midst of a breakout year after struggled in 2024 with the added responsibility of being the starting catcher.
Chicago needs all the offensive help they can get right now with their once-potent offense cooling off to end the summer.
While it will take Amaya a little longer to make an impact now that he's suffered an ankle injury, the good news is that it appears like he will return at some point this season after it looked like his year might be done.
