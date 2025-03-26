Cubs Top Prospects Who Stood Out During Cactus League Action
As spring training comes to a close and the equipment trucks prepare to head back to Chicago, it’s time to review the standout players from the Chicago Cubs’ camp. While not all of them may have impressive statistics in MLB games, their performances on the backfields showcase baseball at its purest.
This piece marks the beginning of what we hope will be a season-long series of updates on the Cubs’ top prospects and their journeys through the system.
The Cubs’ spring was particularly disjointed due to the start of the season in Japan. However, with just a couple of days until Thursday’s opening night matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cubs have returned to Arizona to establish a more normal transition into the regular season.
Matt Shaw
There would have been much more excitement surrounding Shaw's expected opening day start without the trip to Japan, but he will make his Stateside debut in Phoenix. Shaw is the Cubs’ top prospect, having been drafted 13th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.
After a solid spring, the 23-year-old has secured the starting third baseman position. True to form, Shaw batted fifth in both games, where he recorded his first MLB hit and scored his first MLB run in the second game.
Kevin Alcántara
Alcántara did not travel to Japan, as the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa on March 16. Acquired in 2021 as part of the trade that sent Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, Alcántara had a decent spring performance. In 28 at-bats, he collected seven hits, including three doubles, walked twice, and struck out 12 times, along with a stolen base.
Alcántara possesses 60-grade power, but his swing can be long due to his 6-foot-6 frame. Although he has made improvements in reducing his chase rate, he needs to enhance his contact rate within the strike zone to fully utilize his power potential. As a plus outfielder, Alcántara can focus on refining his swing in Triple-A, but fans can expect to see him in the big leagues in 2025.
Cristian Hernandez
The 21-year-old shortstop made the most of his eight at-bats this spring, collecting four hits, including a double and a triple. This strong showing bodes well for Hernandez as he will settle into High-A South Bend. He needs to continue improving his contact rate and cut down on his chase rate to maximize his above-average power. Defensively, he is solid, providing him with a good chance to remain at shortstop.
Gage Workman
Workman was the Cubs’ Rule 5 selection from the Detroit Tigers in December. To keep Workman, the Cubs must retain him on the major league roster for the entire season, or risk returning him to the Tigers. It is rare for a Rule 5 pick to lead the team in hitting during spring training and to secure a job outright, especially with Nico Hoerner returning from injury.
Workman's versatility allows him to play in the outfield as well, further justifying his spot on the team. In 43 at-bats, Workman posted an impressive slash of .372/.429/.721, along with four home runs. Welcome to the show, rookie!