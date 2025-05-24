Cubs Veteran Playing Major Role in Development of New Superstar
The Chicago Cubs have a superstar in their midst.
While everyone thought they had acquired that level player in an offseason trade when they landed Kyle Tucker in a winter blockbuster, it's been the emergence of their former top prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong, that has seemingly taken this team to new heights.
That's not to say Tucker hasn't been everything that he was billed to be when he came over.
He's putting together an MVP-like year, a performance that almost assuredly will make him one of the highest-paid players in the history of Major League Baseball next offseason.
But that was largely expected since everyone had seen Tucker perform at the top of his game for years on those dynastic Astros teams.
Crow-Armstrong was a bit of wild card, someone who hadn't quite found his way at the plate despite looking like a future Gold Glove in the field.
However, what he's doing with the bat in his hand this season has him in the conversation of being the best center fielder in the sport at just 23 years old, a huge leap that not many people saw coming.
How did Crow-Armstrong get to this point?
Justin Turner has played a huge role in his development.
Turner was a borderline afterthought addition because he signed with the Cubs towards the end of February and wasn't expected to do much considering his age. But his impact on this team has gone beyond what the raw stats suggest.
He's taken Crow-Armstrong under his wing.
That was on display when Chicago faced their crosstown rivals on May 16.
With the Cubs owning an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning that was largely thanks to the 3-for-4 effort that included a homer and four RBI from Crow-Armstrong, the rising star stepped into the batter's box after a quick word with Turner and delivered a two-run RBI single.
"Hey, man, you're having a really good day, don't give this last at-bat away ... Lock it in for your at-bat," Turner said he told Crow-Armstrong, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required).
That type of mentorship is huge for a young player.
While Turner would probably like to have more of an impact than the .203/.310/.232 slash line he's produced, his value to the team also comes from more than what he does on offense. And his tutoring of Crow-Armstrong could set both the young player and franchise up for long-term success.
"It's real easy to give at-bats away in this game, especially when the game's out of hand. His goal this year is to try to take a quality at-bat every single time. Regardless of the results, take a quality at-bat. It was just reminding him: 'Hey, make sure you take a good one here. Don't give it away,'" Turned added.
Since that point, Crow-Armstrong has continued to shine.
He's gone 9-for-28 with two homers, six extra-base hits and nine RBI, cementing his place among some of the best young stars in the game.
Chicago has Turner to thank in part for that.