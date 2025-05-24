MLB Insider Claims Cubs Have Competition From Yankees, Dodgers For Star Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have turned around the outlook of the franchise this season, and a massive part of doing just that has been the addition of a new superstar.
When the Cubs gave up a massive return for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, many were unsure whether it was worth it.
Tucker has responded with a season in which he is putting up MVP-like numbers, however the concern from fans remain as he is set to hit free agency following the season.
Unless Chicago was to win the World Series this season, there will be mass anger from the fanbase if the organization lets Tucker go just one year after trading a potential future superstar and more for him.
According to a recent report though, the Cubs are going to have to fend off some of the most wealthy clubs in all of baseball if they are to keep Tucker.
Cubs Will Have to Battle Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies to Keep Tucker
Jim Bowden of The Athletic dove into the top-50 impending free agents and gave some thoughts on each, and for Tucker, the outlook is not exactly great for Chicago.
Bowden revealed that only is the number going to be ridiculous, but that the Cubs are going to have to battle with team that have seemingly limitless budgets.
"Following Juan Soto’s record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6," Bowden wrote. "Several big-market teams, including the Cubs, Phillies, Yankees and Dodgers, should be in play for him."
Whether or not Chicago is actually willing to go to that point remains to be seen as they have not even cleared the $200 million threshold in their history.
The best chance to keep Tucker for the Cubs would be by extending him before the absurd offers start rolling in from rivals, but they would have to be willing to go far beyond what they have gone before.
If Tucker -- currently slashing .278/.387/.552 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI -- does indeed hit the open market, it's tough to believe Chicago would be willing to play with the big boys in free agency.
If Bowden proves to be correct and Tucker has not signed an extension before the end of the season, it's going to be a long offseason for Cubs fans as they pray to keep the best player they've seen in a very long time.