Cubs vs Rays Preview (9/14/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
With the pomp and circumstance of the retirement of Anthony Rizzo behind them, the Chicago Cubs will wrap up their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (84-64) gave Rizzo a proper send off on Saturday, recognizing his contributions to the franchise, giving him a chance to throw out a first pitch and he even sat with fans in the left field bleachers, where he came close to catching Moises Ballesteros’ first career home run.
Chicago is inching closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2020. Every win gets them one game closer to making it a reality.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 14
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Rays).
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM (Rays)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.21)
Win or lose, Imanaga is consistent. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of his last seven starts. In that span he is 1-3 with a 3.13 ERA, with 38 strikeouts and six walks in 46 innings. He has a 0.74 WHIP. But he’s been a hard-luck loser of late.
The injury he suffered in May, which cost him a month of the season, will keep him from matching last year’s season. But he has 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in 129 innings and 22 starts. He’s the presumed Game 1 starter when the Cubs play their first playoff series in October.
Rays: RHP Adrian Houser (8-4, 3.11)
Houser started the season as a minor league signing and non-roster invitee at Texas Rangers camp. After he was released, he landed with the Chicago White Sox, where he put together a fine run and boosted his trade value. He ended up with Tampa Bay, but his arrival didn’t bolster the franchise’s playoff hopes. He has 83 strikeouts and 32 walks in 107.1 innings. The 32-year-old will sought-after as back-of-the-rotation starter in 2026.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker will run on Monday, per MLB.com.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): MLB.com reported that the Cubs hope to have Amaya begin a rehab assignment next week.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Palencia is continuing a throwing progression.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Per manager Craig Counsell, Soroka will make his next start with the Cubs after a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
