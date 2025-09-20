Cubs Wild Trade Prediction Sees Roster Shake Up by Dealing Fan Favorite Star
The Chicago Cubs have had what most would consider by just about every calculable metric to be a very special season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and seemingly having a great chance to make a run.
In a National League that's wide open, Chicago could have their best chance in some time to actually make some noise in October, and fans should savor every minute of it. On top of the obvious, the other reason that this moment should be savored is the fact that this team could look very different next year.
The obvious elephant in the room headed into the postseason with regards to roster changing is Kyle Tucker, but even if he leaves he will hardly be the only one.
Jed Hoyer has always been one to be willing to make trades, and this offseason will be no different. One possibility in particular looms large as a movable piece in outfielder/designated hitter Seiya Suzuki. Jordan Campbell of FanSided named Suzuki to his list of possible players who may not be on the team next year in a recent article.
Seiya Suzuki Projected to Wind Up Being Traded by Cubs
"A creative trade seems to be the likely path the Cubs will take this offseason to improve their roster," Campbell wrote. "It shouldn't be a complete surprise if Seiya Suzuki is included in such a trade. Suzuki's second half has suddenly reshaped the conversation of his 2025 season, and in the final year of his contract, the Cubs may be open to moving on from the veteran outfielder."
Though it would be quite the shock initially to see Suzuki wind up being dealt on the surface, it actually would make a ton of sense. If Chicago were to find a way to keep Tucker in the fold, this obviously locks up an outfield spot. Even if they don't though, there are numerous young players ready to fill in at corner outfield spots including Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara.
Suzuki played an admirable DH role, but leaving it open to someone like Moisés Ballesteros on days he is not behind the dish might be the best way to get the most out of this lineup.
Suzuki Faded Hard Down the Stretch of Season
The 31-year-old was one of the best players on the team over the first half of the year and looked to be on track for an incredible career season. Prior to the All-Star break, he slashed .263/.319/.547 with 25 home runs and 77 RBI over 92 games and was one of the biggest snubs in MLB history statistically for the Midsummer Classic.
In the second half though, that slash line dropped down to .202/.332/.272 as Suzuki completely lost his power gear from the beginning of the season, hitting just two long balls with only 14 RBI in the 50 games he's played since the break.
Suzuki's sudden fall off isn't reason to get rid of him alone after the promise he showed, but given the fact he will be a free agent after 2026 and the influx of youth in the organization, trading him away could wind up making a lot of sense.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News