Seiya Suzuki's All-Star Snub Is One of Most Ridiculous of All Time
Chicago Cubs star slugger Seiya Suzuki won't competing in Atlanta during the Midsummer Classic.
It's crazy that's even a statement being uttered based on what he's done this season.
Suzuki, who is on a team that has the second-bast record in the National League and fourth-best overall, leads the Cubs in homers (25) and RBI (77).
While that is notable, it's the fact he leads every Major League Baseball player in RBI that makes his snub from the All-Star roster that much more egregious.
Being a designated hitter in the National League certainly hurts Suzuki, with Shohei Ohtani putting together another NL MVP-caliber season and Kyle Schwarber being one of the MLB's leaders in home runs while also having a higher fWAR value than Suzuki.
However, the All-Star Game is supposed to recognize the best players in the sport through the first half of the year, and undoubtedly Suzuki falls into that category.
When taking a look at the rest of the selections, it's even more frustrating that Suzuki didn't make it.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is a starting outfielder after playing in just 40 games so far this season, and even though the Midsummer Classic is taking place in Atlanta, the fact that he doesn't even show up under the qualified hitters tab when it comes to statistics is telling.
Kyle Stowers has had a good year, but he's on the roster because every team needs a reprsentative.
Clayton Kershaw was selected as a "Legend Pick" despite making nine starts this season.
And on the American League side of things, there even more questionable selections featuring big names and big teams.
Again, the fact that Suzuki is a designated hitter in the National League made his journey to being included in the All-Star Game difficult, but if a guy can't make it despite leading the entire sport in one of the most important statistics that's measured, then what's the point of having anyone on these rosters besides whoever is the most popular?
This might not be a major deal if All-Star selections weren't weighted when it comes to future contracts, career accolades and even Hall of Fame consideration.
Since coming over from Japan ahead of the 2022 campaign, Suzuki has not had the honor of competing in such a prestigious event.
He did enough where that should have changed this year.
While there are All-Star snubs every season, it's safe to say everyone can agree that someone who is leading Major League Baseball in RBI should be headed to the Midsummer Classic.
The fact that Suzuki wasn't named to the initial roster is a complete disgrace and should cause the league to look at how qualifications for this event are determined going forward.
