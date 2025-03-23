Cubs Won't Face Former Rival Cy Young Pitcher in Arizona Series
Opening Day is less than five days away and the Chicago Cubs resume their season with a four-game set at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Chicago has already played two regular season games as they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan on March 18-19. They did lose both of the games, so the Cubs will be looking to right the ship in their domestic opening day series.
In those two games, the Northsiders had to go up against two young aces in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Having to hit against those two pitchers is not easy, and it is a very tough way to begin the season.
However, the Cubs may have just caught a break for their four-game series with Arizona.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Corbin Burnes will pitch the fifth game of the season and not against Chicago.
Burnes started his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, so the Cubs have plenty of experience facing him.
The right-handed pitcher has been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons and he has earned Cy Young Votes in each of the last five. In 2018 with Milwaukee, Burnes was able to capture the National League Cy Young award.
Is it really a positive the Cubs will not have to face Burnes, though?
In his career, the 30-year-old has pitched against the Cubs 17 times. In those games, he is 2-5 with a 3.36 ERA, 100 strikeouts, 24 walks and 58 hits allowed in 75.0 innings pitched.
Now, those numbers seem awesome, but the Cubs have been able to beat Burnes in each of his last three starts against them. In those three starts, Burnes has thrown 18 innings, allowed 21 hits, struck out just 15 batters and walked five.
The Cubs may have a different team, but they have seemed to have Burnes' number lately. It does not help that the right-hander has had zero runs of support in those games as his hitters were shut out in all three matchups.
Still, it is never easy facing the four-time All-Star, so the Cubs will be happy to not have to face him.
As it stands right now, Chicago will face Zac Gallen on opening day followed by Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and most likely Brandon Pfaadt. Those are four great pitchers, so Chicago is still going to need to be at their best offensively.
With that said, not having to hit off of Burnes should provide a sigh of relief.