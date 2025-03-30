Dansby Swanson's Latest Defensive Wizardry Validates Why Cubs Signed Him
The Chicago Cubs were facing a huge series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Coming back from Japan following their two-game set in Tokyo against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs were staring at a matchup against a darling NL contender while their own record was 0-2.
With high expectations for this Chicago team, not putting together a strong showing against the Diamondbacks would have a been a disaster for their playoff outlook, even if it's only a few games into the season.
But, the Cubs will have a chance to win this four-game slate on Sunday after taking two out of the first three.
It's been a roller coaster for Chicago in the desert.
They blasted Arizona in the opener by the score of 10-6 when their offense finally showed signs of life, but they couldn't follow that up in Game 2 and were hit off the field.
Facing an important contest on Saturday where a win would at least secure an important split, the Cubs seemed like they were cruising to an easy victory when Kyle Tucker hit his first home run as a member of this franchise and their star prospect Matt Shaw hit his first big league blast to make the score 4-1 in the seventh inning.
Things got tight, though, and it took some defensive wizardry from Dansby Swanson to make sure Chicago got out of this one with a win.
The star shortstop has been criticized since he signed his megadeal with the Cubs.
It's hard to say Swanson hasn't been good for Chicago since signing for $177 million, but he hasn't been the franchise changer that many expected him to be when he inked that deal.
His OPS+ is right at the league average of 100, and through five games this year, he's gone 3-for-18 that leaves much to be desired when he has the bat in his hand.
However, the play Swanson pulled off on Saturday is the exact reason why the Cubs felt comfortable giving him the type of contract he received despite the organization being so hesitant to spend money.
The shortstop affects games more than just at the plate, racking up a defensive bWAR of 4.2 in his two seasons in Chicago with a staggering plus-38 Outs Above Average value, per Baseball Savant, which help him secure his second Gold Glove of his career in 2023.
Hitting might never come for Swanson.
With this being his 10th year of Major League Baseball, it's hard to imagine that his production will take off to the point that many fans are looking for out of the high-priced free agent signing. But that doesn't mean he can't be an impact player for the Cubs.
His heroics on Saturday was the latest example.