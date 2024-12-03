Did Chicago Cubs Latest Free Agent Signing Signal Trade of Star Slugger To Come?
The Chicago Cubs made their first major financial commitment of the offseason on Monday morning when they signed left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal worth up to $30 million.
While Boyd has generally been not much more than a middle-of-the-road starter throughout his career, he was phenomenal down the stretch after arriving to the Cleveland Guardians.
In August, he produced a 2.72 ERA in eight starts and had a 0.75 ERA across four postseason appearances.
His performance was enough for Jed Hoyer to make a serious investment that signals the Cubs believe he has the upside to be a key member of the rotation next season.
It's been widely reported Chicago is trying to trade star slugger Cody Bellinger after he opted in to his $27.5 million player option for 2025, something that wouldn't be exactly surprising given the fact his production no longer justifies that salary.
Chris Landers of FanSided thinks making this commitment to Boyd now signals Hoyer is confident he's going to be able to move Bellinger.
"The Cubs began free agency with around $55 million of room before the first luxury tax threshold, reportedly a barrier that the team doesn't want to cross," he wrote. "Adding Boyd shaves that number down to around $40 million; not insignificant, but not enough to accommodate another impact addition to the rotation while rebuilding the bullpen. Unless, of course, the Cubs find a way to get out from under most of Bellinger's deal. If Hoyer knew that he only had $55 million to play with for the rest of the winter, chances are he would've been a lot more prudent with it."
Bellinger being shipped out of town would hardly be a surprise.
Coming off one of the least productive seasons of his eight-year Major League career, Hoyer likely was hoping Bellinger would choose to opt out.
The question becomes who would take on the significant chunk of change he's owed in order to add the 2019 National League MVP to their lineup.
The contract situation could likely diminish the return the Cubs gets for Bellinger, but a team who feels they are a piece away with some money to spend could absolutely be interested in the two-time All-Star.