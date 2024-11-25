Chicago Cubs Could Trade Star Outfielder to Los Angeles Dodgers
Over the last week, trade rumors have been running rampant surrounding Chicago Cubs star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.
After reports broke that the Cubs would like to trade Bellinger, quite a few teams have come up as potential destinations.
Chicago should have a very healthy market for him if they truly place him on the trade block.
Bellinger is a former National League MVP and has shown that his bat is still more than capable of making an impact. Even after having a down year with the Cubs in 2024, he's still a valuable potential trade chip.
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek has suggested a very interesting destination for the star.
In a recent article, he ranked the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the top destinations for Bellinger, which is where he began his career and also where he had his MVP season.
"The Dodgers found themselves mixed in the Soto rumors for a bit, but ultimately that won't be the likely outcome. While there's still a chance, it's not very high. Instead, they could pivot to trading for Bellinger, the same player who began his career in Los Angeles and won an NL MVP trophy there. Los Angeles is going to be very aggressive and Bellinger may prefer to land with his former team. The only thing stopping this might be Chicago's unwillingness to deal a talented player to the best team in the league."
Heading back to the Dodgers would be a very intriguing scenario for Bellinger.
He has had a lot of success with the franchise and would be going to the defending champions with a chance to help Los Angeles win a second straight title.
During this past season with Chicago, Bellinger played in 130 regular games. He ended up hitting 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI, while slashing .266/.325/.426.
Those numbers show the kind of impact he can make even in what was considered a bad year for him.
Should he end up being moved back to the Dodgers, he would be surrounded with elite talent in the lineup. He would be more of a supporting role player than the cornerstone of the lineup like he has been with the Cubs.
At this point in time, this is only an idea.
No reports have connected Los Angeles and Chicago discussing a Bellinger trade.
That being said, it's something to keep an eye on moving forward if the Cubs start shopping him.