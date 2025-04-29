Dynamic Chicago Cubs Outfielder Has Ascended to All-Star Level Producer
The Chicago Cubs' offense has been producing at an incredibly high level through the first month of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are averaging 5.93 runs per game, which is the most in baseball and nearly a half-run ahead of the second-place team, the New York Yankees, who are at 5.45.
Their entire lineup is producing gaudy numbers and they are getting the job done in every facet. Whether it is slugging extra base hits, timely singles or aggressive base running with an MLB-leading 44 stolen bases, they are producing runs at an impressive clip.
Their big offseason acquisition, right fielder Kyle Tucker, has helped set the tone. He is going to receive MVP consideration with how well he has performed, going above and beyond even the largest of expectations.
But, he is far from alone in performing at a level that will garner consideration for awards and accolades.
Looking to join him as an All-Star representative for the Cubs is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Oozing with potential, he possessed two elite tools that were good enough to make him an everyday player at the Major League level: his speed and defense.
That alone warranted playing time given his Gold Glove caliber performance patrolling center field. What was going to determine how high he ascended was his how he did with the bat, and thus far, he is passing with flying colors.
Crow-Armstrong is showcasing the five-tool skill set that made him such a highly touted prospect. He is doing everything at the plate, hitting for average, power and showcasing his incredible speed.
Through 122 plate appearances, he has produced a .286/.328/.527 slash line with five home runs, 10 doubles and one triple. He is leading the MLB with 12 stolen bases an has only been caught stealing once.
This ascension is everything Chicago could have hoped for and has led to Crow-Armstrong being highlighted by David Schoenfield of ESPN as the All-Star center fielder in baseball over the first month of the season.
“He's hitting and stealing bases -- and he might be the best defender in the game with his ability to run everything down in center. He has certainly jumped into the discussion of most exciting player in baseball right now. Is the bat for real, or was this a 50 at-bat hot streak? We'll see. He swings at everything, so pitchers might eventually figure out how to exploit that weakness,” he wrote.
Calling this a 50 at-bat hot streak feels wrong given how strongly he finished the 2024 campaign at the plate.
Over 197 plate appearances in August, September and October, Crow-Armstrong had 50 hits with 12 walks with seven home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 27 RBI to go along with seven stolen bases.
He seems to have figured things out with a really good three-month stretch. It will be interesting to see how he counters once opponents adjust to his free-swinging style at the plate.
But for now, he is one of the most dynamic and exciting talents in the league.