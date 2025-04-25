Dynamic Emerging Superstar Finally Fulfilling Massive Potential for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have given their fans many reasons to be excited about this season.
They have a 16-10 record, which puts them in first place in the National League Central. Their 16 victories are tied for the third most in baseball behind only the New York Mets, who are 18-7, and the San Diego Padres, who are 17-8. The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with a 16-9 record.
The Cubs have been getting the job done by bludgeoning opponents offensively, possessing arguably the most productive lineup in baseball.
Chicago has produced a .265/.346/.460 slash line with 38 home runs, 49 doubles and eight triples. As a team, they have gone 40-of-46 on stolen base attempts, creating runs in every way imaginable.
Collectively, they have a 7.3 WAR and 127 OPS+, both elite numbers at this point in the season. And that has come with a few players, such as shortstop Dansby Swanson and the recently demoted third baseman Matt Shaw, struggling to produce as the only qualified starters with an OPS+ not in triple-digits.
Arguably the most exciting thing about the team to this point has been the breakout of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
He possessed two elite attributes that would make him an everyday Major Leaguer: his defense and speed. If he ever figured it out at the plate, he would be a perennial All-Star candidate.
Through the first 26 games of the campaign, that is exactly what he has done.
Crow-Armstrong has found his groove against Big League pitching, recording a .294/.339/.549 slash line with a 148 OPS+.
He has five home runs, nine doubles and one triple while recording 17 RBI and 10 stolen bases. The doubles and steals are both team-highs.
His 1.7 WAR is also tops on the team, buoyed by his success on both sides of the ball.
His work with the bat has been incredibly impressive thus far, but what he's doing with the glove is just as remarkable.
Crow-Armstrong already has +5 Total Defensive Runs Saved runs above average and +5 Statcast Outs Above Average, per FanGraphs. Both are tied for the second-most in each category, and he is second in baseball behind only Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who has a 5.0 in DEF compared to 4.6 for the Cubs star.
It is a fun time to be a Chicago fan at Wrigley field with Crow-Armstrong patrolling the outfield.