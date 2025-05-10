Each of the Top Five Cubs Prospects Could Feature in MLB By Season's End
The Chicago Cubs have surprisingly been one of the best teams in baseball this season and could only be getting better with a handful of prospects looking ready for their time in the show.
All five of the players sitting atop the MLB pipeline rankings could realistically be in the Majors by the end of the year, one of them just got the call. Here is how they are each performing right now:
No. 1 - 3B Matt Shaw
The struggles of Shaw both in the slow start to his MLB career and subsequent inconsistencies at the minor league level this year have been well documented.
The good news is that the 23-year-old is starting to turn things around at the plate for Triple-A Iowa. Over his last 10 games, he has posted a .333/.435/.487 slash line.
Third base has remained one of the few weaknesses of this lineup to this point and could use him at some point, if they feel comfortable about his development.
No. 2 - RHP Cade Horton
Horton is getting the call up to the Majors after his tremendous start to 2024. He had a 1.24 ERA through six starts with a 0.862 WHIP and 10.2 K/9.
The 23-year-old looks like he has ace potential if he can stay healthy in the Majors. He has been nearly hittable, with his control being is only issue.
No. 3 - OF Owen Caissie
Caissie has continued to flash more power than a hit tool, but that could have a place in the Chicago lineup.
The 22-year-old is on pace for 35 home runs over a full Major League season at the Triple-A level. He has a full .230/.343/.529 slash line.
He has an awkward fit in the lineup as it stands right now, but could act as a fourth outfielder down the stretch or step up if there is an injury.
No. 4 - C/1B Moises Ballesteros
Ballesteros is another player with a Major League-ready bat, but no easy spot in the lineup right now.
He has a .381/.439/.559 slash line with four home runs in his first 30 games this year. It's a smaller ample size, but he looks to have taken things up another level.
Carson Kelly has been amazing and Miguel Amaya has looked good as a backup, but Ballesteros is too talented to keep away for much longer.
No. 5 - UTIL James Triantos
Triantos is the least likely call-up in the top five, but he would also make sense as someone that could get selected in September.
He would at least bring some dynamic base running with utility potential in the field. He splits time between second base and center field right now.
The speedster is hitting just .221/.264/.265 right now, but has swiped six bags. His bat hasn't been an issue in the past, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him turn things back around.