Why Cubs Should Be Proud Of Matthew Boyd's Game 1 Performance
The Chicago Cubs sent starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to the mound at Wrigley Field in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. In front of nearly 40,000 people, the Cubs won, 3-1, thanks in part to a strong performance from Boyd.
The lefty was given the nod to start Game 1 against the San Diego Padres. Cubs manager Craig Counsell will now select his next starting pitcher to go up against Dylan Cease, a former draft pick from Chicago.
During the regular season, Boyd went 12-1 in 15 starts at home for Chicago. He posted a 2.51 ERA and a 2-7 record away from Wrigley Field.
Pivetta appeared sharper than Boyd until the fifth inning. The Padres pitcher struck out nine batters and three more by their bullpen. Yet, Chicago was able to put up two more runs than San Diego did in Game 1.
How Boyd kept the Cubs in Game 1
Despite Chicago giving up the game's first run, that was the only true blemish on Boyd's outing at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The 34-year-old lasted four and one-third innings while trusting the Cubs' offense to pull off the win.
In the process, Boyd gave up four hits and one earned run. He struck out two batters and walked only one. Boyd threw nearly 30 pitches fewer, whereas Pivetta only went two-thirds of an inning deeper than Boyd.
Even though he gave up one more hits than Pivetta, Boyd still showed tremendous ball control. Of his 58 total pitches, 43 of them were good for a strike. That's a 74% pitch accuracy in a high-stakes Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Round.
MORE: Moments That Mattered Most In Cubs' 3-1 Win In Game 1 Over Padres
Boyd did not pitch long enough to qualify for the win. However, the bullpen performed well at Wrigley Field, too. Four different pitchers came into the game in relief and did not surrender another run to the Padres.
Daniel Palencia took over for Boyd with one out in the fifth inning. He was even more accurate with throwing from the mound, hurling 13 strikes during his 17 pitches. Brad Keller came into the game in the ninth inning and recorded the save.
Chicago can eliminate San Diego on Wednesday thanks to Boyd's showing in Game 1. If the Cubs beat the Padres this series, the NL Central Division winners, the Milwaukee Brewers await them.
Boyd will surely pitch in that series, and the Cubs hope he does even better to continue their playoff run. Chicago is looking to make the World Series for the first time since winning it in 2016.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Taillon vs Rea: Who Will Be The Chicago Cubs Game Two Starter vs The Padres?
3 Reasons The Cubs Will Beat The Padres — And 3 Reasons They Won’t
3 Keys To A Chicago Cubs Wild Card Series Victory Over The San Diego Padres
Cubs Final Roster For National League Wild Card Matchup vs Padres Is Officially Set