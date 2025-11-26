Cubs Notes: Maton's New Deal, Hawkins Clear On Keller, Helsley Interest & More

The Cubs head into Thanksgiving laser-focused on free agency as they look to fill out their roster for the 2026 season.

With management clear about pitching being the team's number one priority, and with plenty of solid options for starters and relievers available, the team should look to capitalize on meaningful signings that could move the needle for next season and beyond.

Cubs notes

Insider links Cubs to Sandy Alcantara - During a November 25 appearance on Marquee Sports Network, Bruce Levine noted the Cubs should keep a close eye on Alcantara, saying, "So I'm looking for a big trade for a guy that's making $17 million in 2026, possibly $21 million in 2027. That's Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins."

He continued, "[Alcantara] was back to being the dominant pitcher that he was at the end of the year. And for two more years of control. Putting him and [Cade] Horton as your one and two, and having the three veterans backing that up, to me, that’s a championship-caliber rotation.”

Alcantara won the Cy Young in 2022, and as Levine noted, looked himself again at the tail end of the season. Would a trade make sense?

Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease signs with Toronto - The Cubs were recently named a top landing spot for Cease, and it made a lot of sense. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke the news Wednesday night that Cease had signed a 7-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Cubs might be out for Tatsuya Imai - While you'd think the Cubs might be a perfect landing spot, that might not be the case, according to Imai. Speaking earlier this week, he revealed the peculiar reason why he would want to avoid a team like the Cubs: he wants to avoid Japanese players.

"(If there were a Japanese player) they'd be able to tell me anything I asked, right? But that's not what I'm looking forward to. I'd rather experience a sense of survival, or, when faced with cultural differences, how do I overcome them on my own? That's one of the things I enjoy," Imai said.

Trio of Cubs earn big bonuses - Three Cubs stars earned some big bucks from the MLB pre-arbitration bonus pool for their play in 2025. Pete Crow-Armstrong took home $1,206,207, far more than his $771,000 in salary for the season, while Cade Horton and Michael Busch earned $858,806 and $483,708, respectively.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs linked to Ryan Helsley - Helsley's season didn't exactly end on a high note, but that could work in the Cubs' favor. Speaking on the topic, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney revealed that the Cubs are one of the teams showing interest in the reliever.

Helsley won the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year award and would make a ton of sense for the team, as he could take duties both as a set-up man and a closer.

Phil Maton signs 2-year deal - The Cubs strengthened their bullpen by adding veteran reliever Phil Maton earlier in the week, and yesterday Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed details of the deal.

Heyman wrote, "Phil Maton Cubs deal: $14.5M, 2 years and club option. Plus $250K incentives per year based on games pitched for the ultra reliable reliever. So good chance to reach $15M."

Phil Maton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cubs GM Carter Hawkins sends a clear message on Brad Keller - With plenty of outside interest in Keller, Hawkins was straightforward in making his desires clear about keeping him on the squad next season.

