Eight Chicago Cubs Prospect Land on Top 100
The Chicago Cubs had a disappointing season after hiring manager Craig Counsell and missing the playoffs, but the future is as bright as ever. With veterans like Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Justin Steele as the building blocks, they have more players to look forward to coming through the minor league system. In MLB Pipeline's latest top 100 list, the Cubs have eight players throughout the rankings.
The top four are all in top 45, and they're the usual suspects. Matt Shaw, the team's top ranked prospect comes in at number 22, along with Owen Caissie (34), Cade Horton (42) and Moises Ballesteros (44).
All four players finished the season in Triple-A and expect to be in the Majors next season.
Shaw was only drafted in 2023, but moved quickly through the minors and posted an .867 OPS with 21 home runs this year. Caissie has moved quickly for being a high school pick and has hit 41 home runs over the last two years.
Horton has some of the best pure stuff in the minors, with two plus pitches including a 70 grade slider. The 23-year-old only pitched in nine games this season due to injury, but struck out 40 batters in 34.1 innings.
Ballesteros made it to Triple-A at just 20 years old, hitting 10 home runs and maintaining a .794 OPS. He will likely continue to climb these lists.
The next four players are a mix of familiar names and newer ones. Both James Triantos and Kevin Alcantara landed in the top 70, with Triantos reaching Triple-A and Alcantara even getting the call to Chicago.
Triantos hit .300 in his Triple-A action while Alcantara went 1-for-10 after posting an .848 OPS in Iowa.
Triantos is a do-it-all utility player with a plus hit tool and not much power, while the 22-year-old Alcantara has above average speed and power.
Finally, the two newer names to the Cubs' top prospects are Cam Smith and Jefferson Rojas.
Smith was the team's first round pick in 2024 out of Florida State and already found himself in Double-A. He played across three levels in his short time after signing, hitting .313 with five doubles, four triples and seven home runs. It won't be long, considering graduations, before Smith is the team's top prospect.
Jefferson Rojas is the newest addition to the top 100, slotting in at 100 exactly. Now 19 years old, he was one of the top players in the 2022 international class, but still has room to develop. He may need to move off of shortstop in the future, but has good running and power potential. Time will tell with Rojas.
The Chicago Cubs have a lot to look forward to in the next few years with tons of talented players on their way to the North Side.