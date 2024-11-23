First Chicago Cubs Lineup Projection Sees Team Standing Firm with Current Roster
It has been an interesting time for the Chicago Cubs over the last few seasons that has seen the club hire a new manager and play to the exact same record the following year.
While the Cubs have mostly been viewed as a team wanting to stick to the status quo, it has not worked thus far, and the definition of insanity continues to rear its ugly head.
Many expect Chicago to make some substantial moves this winter, including recent rumors that involve the club trading their slugging outfielder Cody Bellinger, but not everyone expects things to happen.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter projected the 2025 Opening Day rosters of all 30 teams, and for the Cubs, he projects it to be more of the same.
Here is how Reuter's projection for Chicago's lineup looks:
LF Ian Happ
2B Nico Hoerner
RF Cody Bellinger
3B Isaac Paredes
1B Michael Busch
DH Seiya Suzuki
SS Dansby Swanson
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
C Miguel Amaya
"Cody Bellinger deciding not to exercise the opt-out in his contract has created a logjam in the Cubs outfield, and that's without taking into account rising prospect Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara who are both knocking on the door," writes Reuter. "The most logical trade candidates are Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, but they could also use a revolving DH to keep everyone in the lineup."
It is interesting that Reuter lists Happ and Suzuki as the more likely trade candidates since there have been no indications of such with both men viewed highly within the organization.
Happ is now a reigning Gold Glove outfielder for three years running, and has hit 20 or more home runs in four of his eight Major League campaigns.
Suzuki has improved his production at the plate in every season since signing with the Cubs, posting a 113 OPS+ in 2022, a 130 OPS+ in 2023, and a 138 OPS+ in 2024.
Bellinger, on the other hand, was expected to exercise his opt-out, and the club was hopeful that he would do it, freeing up $27.5 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
Bellinger has not lived up to the hype throughout his career, hype that Chicago bought into ahead of 2024 before garnering only a 111 OPS+.
The status quo has gotten the Cubs as far as second place in the National League Central division, and if they continue with the status quo for 2025, it will be more of the same.