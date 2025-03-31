Five Top Cubs Prospects Started Season with Triple-A Affiliate
The Chicago Cubs farm system is reaching a boiling point as a number of their top prospects are nearly ready for the Majors.
Brendan Samson of MLB.com recently did an overview of where each MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect will start the year.
The Cubs have seven players in the top 100. Five of those seven players will begin the year at the Triple-A level while another has already made it to the big leagues.
No. 19 3B Matt Shaw - MLB
Shaw got an even earlier start to his career as he was a part of the Tokyo Series roster. He hit his first career home run on Saturday and has looked solid in the field.
He is someone that has five-tool potential and could be a building block for the future.
No. 51 RHP Cade Horton - Triple-A Iowa
Horton was dealing with a shoulder injury last year as was injured for much of college career, but he is electrifying when he is on the mound and healthy.
He had made it to Triple-A last year, but struggled in his first few games there. Still, he has a career 3.15 ERA and 11.5 K/9 in the minors.
No. 53 OF Owen Caissie - Triple-A Iowa
Caissie was one of the youngest players in the draft when he was selected. The 22-year-old is already in his fifth year in the system.
He had a .278/.375/.473 slash line las year with 19 home runs. He hit 22 the year before.
No. 68 C/1B Moises Ballesteros - Triple-A Iowa
Ballesteros was a fast riser, making it to Triple-A by the time he was 20. He also had a dominant, short stint in spring training as he had a .350/.409/.650 slash line with two home runs in 10 games.
He doesn't have the most defensive or base-running upside, but looks like he has a good enough bat to carry him to the Majors. He is pretty much limited to catcher, first base or a DH role.
No. 72 2B/OF James Triantos - Triple-A Iowa
Triantos continues to get better as his pro career goes along. His bat doesn't have much pop, but he did have a .300/.345/.327 slash line last season with seven home runs and 47 stolen bases.
The 22-year-old made it to Triple-A last season and has looked comfortable there.
No. 89 OF Kevin Alcantara - Triple-A Iowa
Alcantara did make his MLB debut towards the end of the last campaign, but will be back in the minors to start this year.
He has the frame and potential of a star, but will need to continue to grow into both. He is just 22 and has plenty of time for everything to click.
No. 96 SS/2B Jefferson Rojas - High-A South Bend
Rojas looks to be on the way to becoming the next star prospect, already making it to the backend of the top 100.
The 19-year-old already has solid instincts at the plate and looks to be a real threat along the base paths. The best case scenario for this youngster is sky high.