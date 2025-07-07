Former Barstool Influencer Relentlessly Booed by Cubs Fans After Brutal Performance
The Chicago Cubs defeated their archrival St. Louis Cardinals in dominant fashion on Sunday night by a score of 11-0 to claim the series and widen the gap in the division.
On a night where the Cardinals were getting destroyed in Wrigley Field, generally there wouldn't be anything to not cheer about.
That was until the seventh inning stretch.
One of the most iconic traditions in Chicago is a celebrity guest singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame for the stretch to get Cubs fans out of their seats.
More News: Cubs Bring Back One of Their Former First-Round Picks
This time, though, those same fans were not thrilled with the musical stylings of the chosen guest, Alex Cooper of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast.
The influencer formerly of Barstool Sports sang in a voice which made everyone in the stadium cringe, and they were sure to let her know.
Cooper, who addressed Wrigley Field as "Daddy Gang" to start her performance, was loudly booed by Chicago, something which is rare and almost impressive with the game going as well as it was for the home team.
It's safe to say Cooper is likely not going to be invited back to the friendly confines to sing again anytime soon, and even if she was, she very well may not want to.
More News: Michael Busch Adds To Whacky Cubs Fourth of July History Against Cardinals
The Cubs hit the road for two series this week against the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees before the All-Star break. They return to Wrigley Field and face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game set that begins on Friday, July 18.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.