Insider Links Cubs To High-Upside Pitcher In Trade Talks

With each passing day, it's feeling increasingly unlikely that the Chicago Cubs will sign an elite free agent.

While they're clearly showing interest in star infielder Alex Bregman, they face some stiff competition that will probably prove more willing to pay a premium for the three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion than Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' brass.

Chicago has also been connected to the three best starting pitchers on the market (Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez), but history indicates that the Cubs won't dish out the long-term, lucrative contracts it will likely require to bring one of these ace-caliber pitchers to Wrigley Field.

There's no arguing that Chicago has a bad reputation when it comes to signing top free agents. But the same can't be said for them in making major splashes through the trade market. The best example of this is the Cubs trading for Kyle Tucker last offseason.

Therefore, perhaps the most likely outcome this winter is that Chicago will trade for an impact player rather than acquire one in free agency. And one name that would seem to make a lot of sense is Miami Marlins hurler Edward Cabrera.

Cubs exploring Edward Cabrera trade market

The Cubs have shown interest in acquiring the 27-year-old Cabrera in the past, as The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney noted that the Cubs "showed the most interest in" him when engaging in trade talks with the Marlins at last season's deadline.

It appears that Chicago's interest in Cabrera has continued through this winter, which USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed in a January 5 article by writing, "The Miami Marlins are listening to trade offers for starter Edward Cabrera, with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs and Orioles all still showing interest."

Cabrera would make a ton of sense for Chicago. He went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) during the 2025 season and has one of the electric arms in all of baseball right now.

Many around the industry feel like Cabrera is on the cusp of becoming an ace, given that he continues to develop in the current trajectory that he's on.

And since it seems increasingly unlikely that Chicago is going to sign a top starting pitcher, pivoting to a trade for Cabrera would be the perfect way to salvage what has been a pretty underwhelming offseason to this point.

