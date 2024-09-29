Former Chicago Cubs Boss Linked to Cincinnati Reds Managerial Opening
David Ross's managerial career with the Chicago Cubs lasted four seasons before he was jettisoned last year to make room for Craig Counsell.
The move, at least this year, did not pay off. Counsell was unable to elevate the Cubs to the playoffs in his first year. Ross, meanwhile, has been relaxing.
That may change soon.
According to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Gordon Wittenmyer, Ross is one of several people being considered to assume the open managerial job for the Cincinnati Reds, which opened up last week after the team dismissed David Bell.
Among the other candidates for the job, as the search in the early stages, includes former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and the Reds interim manager, Freddie Benavides. The report indicated that Benadives was the only in-house candidate being considered.
If Ross ends up getting the job, this would be the second time that he's managed a team he played for. Ross played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2006-08, part of a 15-year career that saw him end his playing days with the Chicago Cubs as part of their 2016 World Series championship team.
It would also put him back in the National League Central Division.
A fan favorite by the time his playing career ended, Ross took over the Cubs from Joe Maddon after the 2019 season. Ross had a successful 2020, as he managed the Cubs to a NL Central title during the abbreviated COVID season. The Cubs went 34-26 but lost their Wild Card series to Miami.
After losing seasons in 2021 and 2022, Ross got the Cubs back above .500 last season, going 83-79. Thought to be on safe ground, the Cubs stunned many when it fired Ross and hired Counsell on the same day.
Ross finished his four-year stint with a record of 262-284.
Schumaker could be stiff competition for Ross. While he's technically not unemployed, it's a poorly-kept secret that he and the Marlins will part ways at the end of the year. In fact, last week Schumacher reportedly told his players he would not be back. The Marlins also voided his club option for 2025 before the season.
Schumaker was named the NL Manager of the Year after he led the Marlins to a wild card berth in his first year in 2023. The Marlins have fallen well below .500 and traded several key players to rebuild. Schumaker, like Ross, played for the Reds during his playing career.