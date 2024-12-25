Former Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Has Reportedly Signed Deal With New York Yankees
The Chicago Cubs and their fan base are ecstatic that Kyle Tucker will be donning their uniform next season.
After missing out on the playoffs for four straight years, this move was a clear indication that the front office was serious about building a contending team.
Tucker certainly helps with that, adding one of the best players in Major League Baseball to their outfield that already consisted of Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
But, perhaps the Cubs wouldn't have needed to make this move if one of their top prospects panned out the way everyone expected him to during the early portion of his career.
Brennen Davis was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft, and after just one year, he was already considered a top 10 prospect in their farm system.
That didn't change as he continued his ascent up Chicago's pipeline, getting into the top three during the 2020 campaign and peaking at No. 1 in 2022.
Davis looked like a future star, especially after he was named the MVP of the 2021 All-Star Futures Game and won his second Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year award. But, he is one of those players who just keeps getting struck by the unfortunate injury bug.
He was hit in the face with a pitch in 2021, had to undergo back surgery the following season, underwent core muscle surgery, fractured his back, and then suffered a fractured ankle on a freak play at second base this past campaign.
It's been a brutal stretch for Davis that resulted in him never making his Major League debut.
Chicago designated him for assignment earlier this winter where he decided to become a free agent, and according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, he has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees.
For a long time it looked like Davis was the future of the Cubs' outfield.
He was not just considered the best prospect in their farm system, but one of the best in all of the minors.
Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him in Chicago, and after such an unlucky stretch of injuries, hopefully he is able to stay healthy and showcase why so many people considered him an elite talent for the rest of his career.