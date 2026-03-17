Why the Chicago Cubs Outfield Battle Isn’t as Open as It Looks

The Chicago Cubs came into spring training with some positional battles to work out as they try to take the next step into championship contention following the playoff run last season.

Much of the focus from the fanbase has rightfully been on the pitching staff, both in the starting rotation as well as the bullpen. However, there are offensive questions as well. The infield has largely worked itself out in terms of everyday guys when the whole team is healthy, but the outfield remains a question.

As for a healthy alignment, Chicago is looking at Ian Happ in left, Pete Crow-Armstrong in center, and Seiya Suzuki in right, but the fourth outfielder is the question mark and who may be filling in for a potentially injured Suzuki.

While numerous guys have been battling out in Michael Conforto, Kevin Alcantara, Chas McCormick and Dylan Carlson, it has seemingly been a heated race. But in truth, there are guys who have a real chance and others who don't.

Cubs fourth outfielder job may belong to Matt Shaw

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

With as strong a spring as he's having, Chicago will want to get Shaw into the lineup as much as possible, and if that path early is through the outfield, the team will let him learn on the job, so to speak, out there.

As for Alcantara, it still has not happened for him at the plate, and the fact that he has a minor league option makes him more dispensable. McCormick is in a similar boat after signing a minor league deal and may have little chance as a result.

Shaw is going to be on the roster no matter what, but if Suzuki begins the year on the injured list, there could be a spot for both Conforto and Carlson as well, especially with how well Carlson has hit this spring.

Cubs bench has clear pecking order

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

When it comes to who will be coming off the bench first in a pinch-hitting role, the conversation starts with whichever catcher is not on the field, followed by Shaw. It seems like Carlson may wind up being that next name up, followed by Conforto if, in fact, Suzuki is hurt.

Chicago clearly likes all of these guys, but Shaw's offensive development is key for this team both this year and beyond. If they are even close to comfortable with him in the outfield, the job is his to lose as he enters a super utility season.

While no final decisions have been made to this point, things are clearly trending in this direction for how the Cubs are going to align their outfield.