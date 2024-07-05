Former MLB GM Reveals Bold Outlook for Chicago Cubs' Trade Deadline
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are hoping for a turnaround prior to the MLB trade deadline later this month.
After a solid start to the season, the Cubs have completely fallen apart. They are starting to look like a team that could become a seller ahead of the deadline.
The expectation has actually become that Chicago will trade its own talent. Among the players mentioned as possible trade candidates are Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon, and Ian Happ.
While the common thought is that the Cubs could trade their own talent, one former GM and current MLB insider expects them to buy still, even after the brutal stretch they have been going through.
Jim Bowden revealed a bold outlook for Chicago ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
"The Cubs are 5 1/2 games out of the National League’s third wild-card spot and if they stay about that close, I doubt they sell at the trade deadline. In fact, if they have an opportunity to improve the bullpen, upgrade offensively at catcher and add a middle-of-the-order bat, I think they will. At the same time, I do not see a scenario in which they will trade any of their top-tier prospects for a short-term gain. The Cubs front office has a good feel of where the team is right now and building for 2025 and beyond is more likely than any 'rental' type of move."
Now, the Cubs are six games out of the NL Wild Card picture. However, that still may not be enough margin to force them to sell.
Looking at the team, they are potentially just a few pieces short of being a serious contender. They have blown many leads this season. If they had been able to close games out at a better rate, their record would look much different.
If Chicago does decide to buy, acquiring a legitimate closer should be first up on the list. A catcher would be second. Then, they could try to add a big bat for the middle of the lineup.
Truthfully, no one knows what the Cubs are going to do. They could sell or they could buy.
Everything will depend on what the next few weeks have in store. If Chicago can string some wins together, they will likely try to compete. Should they lose consistently, selling off talent would likely be the best course of action.
All of that being said, the Cubs are going to be a very interesting team to watch. Their decision about whether to buy or sell will be a huge deciding factor on what happens at the deadline.
Hoyer and the front office are going to be busy making and receiving trade calls. Hopefully, the team on the field can make his decision much easier.