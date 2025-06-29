Four Potential Cubs Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best teams in MLB this season, and their future keeps looking brighter despite the uncertainty around Kyle Tucker.
The upcoming 2025 MLB draft could be a great chance for them to continue adding talent to this roster and farm system that is already brimming with potential.
Here are a couple of options they could consider in the first round when they select at No. 17 overall.
Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas
Aloy and his brother, Kuhio, have taken college baseball by storm, and the older brother looks primed to become a star at the next level in this year's draft.
The 21-year-old posted a .350/.434/.673 slash line with 21 home runs and nine stolen bases en route to taking home the 2025 Golden Spikes Award.
That is a prestigious honor, recently taken given to players like Dylan Crews and Adley Rutschman. Aloy could really fit anywhere on the infield, giving them a versatile offensive weapon.
Jack Bauer - Illinois (HS)
One of the top prep school arms in the draft class is from right in the Cubs' back yard at Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, Ill.
Bauer boasts a fastball that can already touch 103 mph and has an interesting three-quarters arm slot. He struggles with control and there is obvious risk of injury with a high schooler throwing that hard, but the pure talent could be worth exploring for Chicago.
The 6-foot-3 southpaw would be more of a project player, but the Cubs can afford to take that time given the current state of their farm system.
Jace LaViolette - Texas A&M
There are a number of different ways that this draft could play out for LaViolette, who was once a contender to be taken first overall.
If he is on the board when Chicago picks at No. 17, he would certainly be worth considering. He struggled with strikeouts this year, recording 66 in 56 games, but his raw talent still flashed.
He hit at least 21 home runs in his first two years, maxing out at 29 in 2024. He struggled with injury and those strikeouts, which brought his numbers down in 2025. He still has a very intriguing profile.
Tyler Bremner - UC Santa Barbara
If the Cubs want to go with a more pro-ready arm, Bremner seems like a safer option in the middle of the first round.
The 21-year-old had a 3.49 ERA this season with a 1.022 WHIP and 111 strikeouts to 19 walks in 77.1 innings of work.
He has been inconsistent at times and only had one year as a full-time starter, but his stuff is fantastic when he is on.
