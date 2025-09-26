How Cubs Can Clinch No. 4 NL Wild Card Seed In Cardinals Series Opener
The New York Mets needed a win more than the Chicago Cubs and walked out of Wrigley Field with an 8-5 win on Thursday night.
The Cubs (89-70) have already clinched a playoff berth and are closing in on clinching the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs. The Mets (82-77), meanwhile, have the inside track to the final wild card berth but have the Cincinnati Reds right on their tails.
With home runs from Francisco Lindor and Brett Baty, the Mets were able to overcome a night when Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hit two home runs and Dansby Swanson hit one.
But the Cubs are still on a path that would lead to a home playoff series next week at Wrigley Field.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the No. 4 seed in the NL playoffs remained at two after their loss to the Mets on Thursday. The San Diego Padres, which are now two games behind the Cubs, were idle as they were preparing for their final series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chicago could not have clinched the No. 4 seed with a win, but it could have reduced the number to one.
The Cubs can clinch the No. 4 seed on Friday with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals, combined with a Padres loss to the Diamondbacks. The Cubs announced after the game that Colin Rea will be their starter on Friday.
There is drama happening behind the Cubs and Padres for the final wild card berth. With Thursday's victory, the Mets remained one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card berth. The race for that final berth will come down to the final series of the season.
New York has what looks like a more favorable matchup on paper. The Mets face the Miami Marlins to end the season, while the Reds head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “Curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 2
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 3
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 25)
Chicago Cubs: 89-70 (7.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 87-72 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 82-77 (final wild card berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 81-78 (1.0 game back of final wild card berth)
