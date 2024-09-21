How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Nationals Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs are coming off a solid 3-1 victory in the second game of the series on Friday afternoon against the Washington Nationals. The win moves Chicago to 79-75, four games above .500. They will look to continue their winning ways and attempt to clinch the four game series a day early at Wrigley Field.
In order to do so, the Cubs will turn to right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25) on the mound. The veteran has not had the best season on the mound but has shown signs of progressing in the right direction back to the form of old. Over his last three starts, the 34 year old has pitched a sub-three ERA (2.93), which included a quality start at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Although this may be one of the final starts for Hendricks this season, the only remaining member of the 2016 World Series team stated he still intends to pitch in 2025. Having a solid start on Saturday would help his chances in the offseason finding a contract.
Hendricks will matchup against Nationals MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17) on Saturday. Gore will look to deliver the same type of start his rotation mate Trevor Williams did in Friday’s matchup, going five strong innings, limiting baserunners, and picking up seven strikeouts against the Cubs. The left hander has had a solid month of September so far, recording a 1.72 ERA across his last three starts. This will be the first time since 2023 that the former first round pick will face Chicago.
Here are the lineups for today's matchup:
Chicago Cubs
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) RF Cody Bellinger
4.) 3B Isaac Paredes
5.) 1B Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) DH Patrick Wisdom
8.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9.) C Miguel Amaya
Washington Nationals
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) 3B Jose Tena
3.) DH Andres Chaparro
4.) LF James Wood
5.) 2B Luis Garcia
6.) 1B Joey Gallo
7.) C Keibert Ruiz
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game will be available on Marquee Sports Network and MASN2.
