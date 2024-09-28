How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Reds Saturday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs are just two games away from their portion of baseball in 2024 being complete.
After shutting out the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday, the Cubs now look to secure the series victory in their last series of the season with a win on Saturday.
Chicago will turn to veteran righty Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA).
In his last start, Hendricks allowed four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two in 5 1/3 innings and picked up his 12th loss of the season.
Despite the rough showing in his last outing, the veteran righty has pitched much better this month than over the rest of the season.
Through four September starts, Hendricks has pitched to a 3.92 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across 20 2/3 innings, though the offense has not helped him as he has a 1-2 record in decisions this month.
Saturday will be the veteran's fourth start against the Reds this year.
In his first three, he has combined to allow three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out seven in 9 1/3 innings.
Here is how the Cubs will line up on Saturday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) RF Cody Bellinger
4.) DH Seiya Suzuki
5.) 1B Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) 3B Patrick Wisdom
9.) C Miguel Amaya
SP Kyle Hendricks
Cincinnati will counter with rookie righty Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.40 ERA).
In his last start, Lowder allowed no earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings and picked up his second career win.
Lowder debuted for the Reds on Aug. 30 and has been just as good as advertised.
He enters play Saturday allowing hitters to only bat .229/.308/.250 against him with no home runs allowed thus far.
Control has been an issue for the young righty, walking 11 batters so far, but if he can figure out how to better control the strike zone, Lowder will be a formidable pitcher for Cincinnati for years to come.
Here is how the Reds will line up on Saturday:
1.) 2B Jonathan India
2.) SS Elly De La Cruz
3.) C Tyler Stephenson
4.) LF Spencer Steer
5.) CF TJ Friedl
6.) 1B Ty France
7.) RF Jake Fraley
8.) 3B Santiago Espinal
9.) DH Noelvi Marte
SP Rhett Lowder
The first pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Ohio.
Chicago fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!