Insider Believes Cubs Potential Star Trade Target Could Be Dealt by Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball through the first quarter of the season, powering their way to the top of the standings with a historic offense.
For as good as the Cubs lineup has been however, third base has been a major hole in the lineup and on defense as a revolving door of players has been thrown out. The job was earned in the spring by top prospect Matt Shaw, but the youngster did not translate right away and was sent back to Triple-A for the time being.
Chicago may have a limited window to compete for a title, and if they want to capitalize, they need to solve the third base issue.
A potential option who could become available just so happens to be one of the most feared power hitters in the league in Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers.
As Devers continues to go back and forth with his team and not want to make a second positional switch in less than a year, the idea that he could be eventually dealt is gaining momentum.
On Monday, one of the premiere insiders in baseball, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), wrote that Boston dealing the three-time All-Star at some point "is not all that far fetched."
Could the Cubs Be a Real Contender if Devers is Traded?
If the Red Sox get to a point where they are going to trade Devers, there are not many teams better equipped to take the swing than Chicago.
With an elite farm system that is filled to the brim with prospects that the Cubs will not have a place for all of, realistically Chicago needs to make a big deal eventually.
Devers being dealt this year is the big question here and if he was traded, it may not be until next offseason.
If the Cubs feel like Devers could put them over the top this year though, perhaps they can make Boston an offer they cannot refuse to land the star now instead of later.