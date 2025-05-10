Is Red Sox Star Devers a Viable Trade Option for Cubs After Latest Drama?
The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a historic season in terms of the kind of offensive production they have put up over the first month and a half.
There is however one major black hole in the lineup which could wind up holding them back down the line.
When the Cubs failed to sign Alex Bregman, the job was handed to top prospect Matt Shaw, and though Shaw entered the year with a ton of hype surrounding him, it didn't go the way he or the team hoped.
The youngster was optioned back to Triple-A, and while they hope he will be back sooner rather than later, this is a team with a real World Series window that cannot afford to let it pass.
If Chicago wanted to make an offensive upgrade, there's a name out there who could be a fit.
Would the Cubs Be Willing to Take a Huge Swing for Rafael Devers?
Rafael Devers has had a turbulent few months for the Boston Red Sox, initially refusing to move to designated hitter after they signed Bregman but eventually begrudgingly making the switch.
Now, the Red Sox find themselves in a bind after a season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas, and naturally the first place they looked was Devers to keep the lineup mostly unchanged.
This has set off the Devers and Boston drama cycle once again, with the slugger telling the media he is annoyed by the request and saying he won't do it.
If this continues to get ugly, it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Red Sox to move on from their franchise player and send him elsewhere in a blockbuster.
It's a big if, but if things play out that way, Chicago should at the very least be interested.
Bringing Devers in would fill a revolving door at the hot corner and take a lineup which is already terrifying and make it downright unfair.
What the return would take remains to be seen and should determined what the Cubs actual interest is.
If it gets downright nasty between Devers and Boston and they lose their leverage, Chicago should be one of those on the phone.
Getting him to play a position he is familiar with this year then eventually move back to designated hitter could be a way to keep the Cubs lineup strong for years to come.
The Red Sox actually moving on from one of the best hitters in baseball would be a shock still, but it'a absolutely a situation Chicago should be monitoring closely.