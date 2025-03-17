Insider Makes Bold Prediction About How Chicago Cubs Rookie Will Perform This Year
Matt Shaw looks the part for the Chicago Cubs.
He always has.
After being taken 13th overall in the 2023 draft out of the University of Maryland, the infielder has turned heads every step of the way, dominating the minors in his first full season of professional baseball last year with a .284/.379/.488 slash line, 21 homers and 71 RBI.
The Cubs believe he's ready to take over their starting third base role, one of the reasons why they were able to land Kyle Tucker with the inclusion of 2024 All-Star Isaac Paredes in that trade package.
It seems like Shaw is going to be given the opportunity from Game 1, and even though he's not yet on the 40-man roster, the expectation is he'll be added prior to the Tokyo Series so he can open the year as Chicago's starting third baseman.
If that is the case, then he'll have a good shot at making this prediction come true.
"Let's call it: Matt Shaw will take home the NL Rookie of the Year Award," wrote Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
While that feeling isn't native to just this one insider, it does point out the type of expectations that are on the shoulders of the 23-year-old entering the upcoming season once the Cubs activate him to the roster.
Shaw has lived up to the hype every step of the way, but doing it at the highest level of this sport is where even the "can't miss" prospects sometimes falter.
Chicago is banking on that not to happen.
Despite going after Alex Bregman in surprising fashion this offseason, the compensation that was offered to the two-time World Series winner never really put them in true contention to land him in free agency, so they need Shaw to produce immediately if they are going to play October baseball this year.
Being in contention for NL Rookie of the Year would be a great start.
Winning the award would be the best start to a career any of their rookies have had since Kris Bryant took home the honors in 2015.