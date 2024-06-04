Insider Reveals What the Chicago Cubs Are Looking to Do at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs offense has been below average all year, struggling to manufacture runs throughout the lineup.
Injuries haven't helped the cause, but much of the lineup, even when healthy, hasn't put together competitive at-bats. Behind the plate, the Cubs catchers have been some of the worst in baseball offensively.
Yan Gomes, 36 years old, is slashing .154/.173/.244 with two home runs in 78 at-bats. Miguel Amaya has been just as bad, slashing .186/.252/.271 with two home runs.
Catchers struggling offensively isn't uncommon around Major League Baseball, but this is unacceptable. If Chicago wants to have more success on the offensive end, they need to upgrade behind the plate.
Another area that needs to improve is the bullpen. Having a bad bullpen is a recipe for disaster and the Cubs have found that out the hard way this year, blowing multiple games in the late innings.
As a team, Chicago has a 4.45 bullpen ERA, 13 saves, a 1.37 WHIP, and has allowed 25 home runs. Those all rank in the bottom half of Major League Baseball.
Luckily for the front office, there will be many ways to upgrade the bullpen. Adding a catcher could be a bit more difficult, but they should be able to do so, too.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Cubs are looking to upgrade at catcher and in the bullpen.
Despite struggling at times in recent weeks. the rotation has been good enough that Bowden believes they could even "do some damage" if they get into the postseason.
"If they can make the playoffs, they could do some damage as I love the top of their rotation, led by the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year front-runner Shota Imanaga, Javier Assad and Justin Steele."
There are pieces on the team that signal they could win in the postseason. Whether they perform remains to be seen.
Even if they get in via a Wild Card spot, they have the pitching to be a sneaky team. However, with some of the struggles in recent weeks, it's tough to say that for certain.
Jed Hoyer and the front office have to improve this team and should be looking to do so sooner rather than later. Instead of having uncertainties, they should look to improve and quiet any doubts on the roster.