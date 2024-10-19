Insider Says Chicago Cubs Will Likely Add Another Veteran to Key Position Group
There is a lot on the plate of the Chicago Cubs' front office this offseason.
They need to find a way to push the right buttons so this team can get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after they have come up short of expectations the past two campaigns.
Upgrades at different positions throughout their lineup is needed, but they also need their current star players to perform at a consistent rate the entire year.
Catcher has routinely been mentioned as a position the Cubs will look to improve this winter after Miguel Amaya didn't take the next step in his career following becoming the full-time starter, but it's not clear what direction they are going to take.
Star prospect Moises Ballesteros reached Triple-A this past season, but based on his age, he still seems unlikely to be utilized in a serious role next year.
Journeyman Christian Bethancourt was brought in after Chicago moved on from veteran Yan Gomes and Tomas Nido got hurt, but even with his .281/.305/.509 slash line, three homers, seven extra-base hits and 15 RBI across 24 games, the output at that position was one of the worst in Major League Baseball.
Amaya and Bethancourt will both be back in 2025, but according to Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network, that won't stop them from bringing in another catcher.
"While I believe in Amaya's potential and I think Ballesteros could be a special bat, it feels to me like the Cubs will want to add to the catching position in some capacity this winter.
Is it the No. 1 priority? Absolutely not. But I would not be shocked if the Cubs add another veteran into the mix to augment the catching group for 2025," he writes.
That's a bit more clarity surrounding this whole situation.
It was revealed the Cubs tried to land slugger Logan O'Hoppe at the trade deadline, something that was interesting based on his age and how he would factor in going forward with Amaya and whenever Ballesteros reaches the Majors.
But, going after a veteran like Andracki is suggesting makes more sense.
Who that might be isn't known, especially with this free agency class not being full of players who could come in and immediately be an upgrade.
This will be something to monitor throughout the winter, but the hope is Amaya will take the next step like they expected and the conversation surrounding the catching position is one that's positive instead of negative.