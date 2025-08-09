Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/9/25): Preview, Lineup, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs continue their three-game series with arch-rival St. Louis on Saturday at Busch Stadium.
The Cubs (66-49) were shut out 5-0 on Friday, as they failed to generate much offense against Cardinals pitching.
St. Louis (59-58) managed to get three runs off Cubs starter Matthew Boyd.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Date: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
TV: FOX Sports
Radio: Cubs: 670-AM The Score, WRTO 1200; Cardinals: KMOX 1120 AM/104.1 FM, WIJR AM 880 (Spanish)
Stream: Fubo TV
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.57)
Pallante is 1-5 with a 4.76 ERA in his last seven starts. But the win came recently — a July 28 decision against Miami in which he pitched seven innings, gave up one hit and one walk against four strikeouts.
Saturday will be his 23rd start and he has 80 strikeouts against 40 walks in 122 innings. Batters are hitting .255 against him and he has a 1.32 WHIP.
Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (8-5, 4.23)
Rea is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his last seven starts, but he’s taken a loss or a no-decision in two of his three starts since the All-Star break. He’s reached just five innings in one of those three games.
For the season he has 79 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110.2 innings. He started the year in the bullpen, but the season-ending injury to Justin Steele moved him into the starting rotation.
He’s allowing batters to hit .274 against him and he has a 1.32 WHIP.
Batting Order
Chicago Cubs
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals
TBA
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is shut down and will be re-evaluated next week.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): Taillon is expected to make one more rehab start before he returns to the Majors.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): Amaya played a full game at catcher on Friday per the box score. He’s closing in on activation next week, but nothing is definite yet.
IL, 60-Day or Season Ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): Assad threw 68 pitches in a rehab game on Wednesday at Triple-A Iowa. He’s now pitched in three rehab games. With the recent injury to Soroka, an activation is possible soon.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Note: some injury updates per MLB.com.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Kyle Tucker Gives Blunt Response On His Recent Cubs Slump
Former Cubs Relief Pitcher Opts Out of Mets Contract, Signs Deal With Brewers
Cubs Veteran Dansby Swanson Has One Glaring Hole In Offensive Game Holding Him Back
Identifying The Cubs' Biggest Weakness Heading Down The Stretch