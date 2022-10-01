Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Cubs Fans

Prior to the Chicago Cubs contest against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, the Cubs tweeted a thank you video to longtime outfielder and 2016 World Series champion Jason Heyward. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer announced earlier this season that Heyward would not be returning next season, ending the 33-year-old's tenure in Chicago after seven seasons.

Though Heyward struggled offensively for much of his time with the Cubs, the former first-rounder was always one of the top defenders in the league, always seen as a clubhouse leader, and famously delivered the rain-delay speech during game seven of the World Series.

The Cubs also tweeted a video from Heyward himself expressing gratitude and love for the Cubs fanbase, praising their loyalty and energy and expressing his appreciation for his time in Chicago. Heyward is expected to continue playing beyond this season, and with the Cubs expected to spend big this winter in an effort to get back into contention, it made sense for each side to move on when they did.

