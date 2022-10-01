Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Cubs Fans

Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Chicago Cubs Fans
Prior to the Chicago Cubs contest against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, the Cubs tweeted a thank you video to longtime outfielder and 2016 World Series champion Jason Heyward. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer announced earlier this season that Heyward would not be returning next season, ending the 33-year-old's tenure in Chicago after seven seasons.
Though Heyward struggled offensively for much of his time with the Cubs, the former first-rounder was always one of the top defenders in the league, always seen as a clubhouse leader, and famously delivered the rain-delay speech during game seven of the World Series.
The Cubs also tweeted a video from Heyward himself expressing gratitude and love for the Cubs fanbase, praising their loyalty and energy and expressing his appreciation for his time in Chicago. Heyward is expected to continue playing beyond this season, and with the Cubs expected to spend big this winter in an effort to get back into contention, it made sense for each side to move on when they did.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!