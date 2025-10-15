Jed Hoyer’s Comments Reveal Cubs' "Focus" In Kyle Tucker Situation
Kyle Tucker is headed toward free agency after spending one season with the Chicago Cubs. And given that the 28-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best left-handed hitters in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2018, can hit both lefties and righties, has a proven postseason pedigree, and is a solid defender, it means he's going to make a lot of money this winter.
Therefore, the questions are just how much Tucker will stand to make as a free agent and whether the Cubs will be willing to pay him that amount.
When speaking about whether he'd entertain the prospect of re-signing with Chicago after the Cubs' 2025 season ended earlier this month, Tucker said, "We'll see what happens. Don't know what the future is going to hold. If not, it's been an honor playing with all these guys and I wish everyone best of luck, whether it's playing next year or not with them," per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.
This makes it sound like while Tucker is open to the idea of returning, he certainly isn't giving Chicago a hometown discount.
Jed Hoyer Addresses Cubs' Interest in Kyle Tucker Reunion
Cub team president Jed Hoyer addressed the media on October 15. And at one point, he was asked about the potential of re-signing Tucker this offseason.
"I think when we were at our best, Kyle was at his best, and vice versa. There's no question he had a huge impact on this team. Obviously, he had dealt with some injuries and struggled a bit in the second half. But I think when you take the totality of the season, [Tucker] had a huge impact, as we hoped he would," Hoyer said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.
"Obviously now, we're sort of into free agency, and we'll be talking to... and having those conversations. Like I said a bunch of times during the season, everyone can use a guy like Kyle Tucker. Everyone gets better by having a player like that. And we'll certainly be having those conversations," he added.
Hoyer was also asked about how Chicago will fill Tucker's spot if he signs elsewhere and said, "I think that, clearly, Kyle had a huge impact on our offense this year. So if he's not here, that's a void, and we've got to figure out how to replace that. But there's a lot of different ways to do that. So I think that will be the focus," per Marquee Sports Network.
"Yes, there's no question, if you don't retain a player of his caliber, then you have to replace those wins, that WAR, in some other ways. And I think that's something he'll be really focused on. And I think how you do that can take on many shapes and forms," he added.
Given that the Cubs aren't expected to re-sign Tucker, it will be fascinating to see how Chicago's "focus" become clearer during this offseason.
