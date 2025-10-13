3 Cubs Players Unlikely To Be On The 2026 Opening Day Roster
After a 92-win season and a second-round playoff exit, the Chicago Cubs had a successful 2025 MLB season.
In addition to ending a four-year playoff drought, the NL Central runner-ups were one win from advancing to the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In manager Craig Counsell's second season with the Cubs, Chicago appears to be heading in the right direction. They were not only one of MLB's best fielding teams, thanks to All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong's heroics, but the Cubs were also better at hitting since Counsell took over.
This season, Chicago hit 53 home runs more than they did in 2024. In addition, this year marked the second in a row in which the Cubs posted a sub-3.80 ERA as a pitching staff.
With a team that battled injuries, faced adversity, and came together to be the top NL Wild Card team, the Cubs may not look the same for next season. Going into 2026, Chicago may not see these faces come Opening Day.
Kyle Tucker, Outfielder
The former Houston Astros player joined the Cubs this year. The right fielder and designated hitter recorded 22 home runs and 73 RBIs.
At one point, a $400 million max contract was the talk of the league for Tucker. Though given the free agent's disappointing performance at the plate during the Cubs' eight playoff games, it's hard to see Chicago commit that much money long-term to a soon-to-be 29-year-old player with performance inconsistencies.
Tucker hasn't hit more than 30 home runs in a season in three years, or more than 100 RBIs in his last two. His slugging percentage dropped 12 points in 2025, as well. Chicago may invest elsewhere and let Tucker walk, leaving him to play on someone elses opening day roster in 2026.
Justin Steele, Starting Pitcher
In this case, it's more about recovery from injury as opposed to player movement. After just five starts, Steele went down for the season early on. The Cubs' starting pitcher is expected back in 2026, but the team should not rush Steele's return, meaning his recovery could be longer.
Chicago should still have veteran pitcher Matthew Boyd, international sensation Shota Imanaga, and this year's rookie sensation Cade Horton. Steele was the starting pitcher for Opening Day in 2025, but there's little chance the Cubs will be able to bestow the same honor on him next year.
Miguel Amaya, Catcher
This instance is more so based on depth. Starting catcher Carson Kelly was clutch for the Chicago Cubs too many times in 2025, and that should cement his place with the team in 2026. However, while Amaya went down multiple times due to an injury, backup catcher Reese McGuire made a valid argument to be the second string.
McGuire belted nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 44 games during his first season playing in the NL. The 30-year-old catcher had played for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago White Sox before joining the Cubs in 2025.
In addition, Moises Ballesteros plays both in the outfield and can be a fill-in catcher, which further decreases the likelihood of Tucker and Amaya coming back going for 2026.
The Latest Cubs News
Is Craig Counsell’s Job Safe After The Cubs’ 2025 Season?
William Contreras’ 3-Word Dig After NLDS Win Won’t Sit Well With Cubs Fans
Why Chicago Cubs' Bitter NL Foe Is Kyle Tucker's Top Free Agency Destination
Kyle Tucker's First Comments After Playoffs Exit Won't Have Cubs Fans Sleeping Easy