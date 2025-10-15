Jameson Taillon Sends Emotional 'Thank You' To Cubs Fans — Their Response Says It All
The Chicago Cubs suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the NLDS after fighting back from a two-game hole by winning two in a row at Wrigley Field.
For the first time in close to a decade, the baseball world got to see just how special of an environment the fans in the friendly confines can create when playoff baseball is involved, and the players certainly took notice.
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon sent out an emotional thank you message on his personal X account for everything the fans provided the team with this October. And after Taillon pitched tremendously in two elimination games to a 2.25 ERA across two starts, fans in his replies let him know just how appreciative they are of him.
Jameson Taillon Thanks Chicago Fans, and They Thank Him Back
"Cubs Fans- thank you for such a memorable season!" Taillon wrote. "It’s an honor to wear this jersey, play in this amazing city, at the best field in the big leagues! I don’t take a single day for granted, and am excited to get back to work to be better and ready for a bigger October next year."
In the replies, Cubs fans were quick to show Taillon love and appreciation for showing up in the biggest moments of the season. Take a look at some of the most heartfelt replies fans took the time to send over to the veteran righty.
@TheConnorPils: "I’ll never forget you showing up in back to back elimination games and balling out — glad to have you on our team 50!"
@TheJoeySwoll: "We love having you here in Cubbie blue brother! Thank you for an incredible season."
@AlexSarwar20: "Twice our season was on the line and twice you delivered when we needed it most. Appreciate you Jamo."
@MilanLV1: "You must have ice in your veins with how cool and calm you were shoving while the season was on the line, twice! We're lucky to have you Jamo! Rest up, we look forward to seeing more of that nasty kick change next season!"
@obvious_shirts: "Love you bro"
@JakeArrietaCy49: "You define what it means to be a Cub. Thank You. Enjoy your off-season and can't wait to see you pitch again."
@CubsEnjoyerBANG: "Honestly, you were our number 1 clutch pitcher this post season. Keep up the great work"
@xTCxGR8Milenk0: "Thank you Jmo for all you do... can't wait for you guys to crush it next season. You all got a taste of how we get in the post season. It was that way in 2015-2018 too. It truly feels like 2015 again, I felt it but injury bug got us mid season. Enjoy the time off & see ya next yr"
@CubbySteph: "Thank YOU Jamo! You improved with every outing and kept us in the race. Love watching you pitch man! Stay healthy and have fun. See ya in Arizona. I’m glad you’re a Cub #FlyTheW"
Taillon Had Up and Down Season, But Showed Up For Cubs When it Counted Most
The overall numbers on Taillon's campaign were solid -- 3.68 ERA, 1.057 WHIP in 23 starts -- but they don't tell the whole story. After dealing with some serious struggles early, not to mention significant missed time on the injured list, the 33-year-old showed up when his team needed him the most and pitched some of the best baseball of his career down the stretch.
After returning in August following a lengthy absence, Taillon pitched to a 1.57 ERA over his final six starts of the season, giving a rotation that was in desperate need of an injection of life not just stability, but dominance as well.
He was one of the best pitchers in baseball to close out the regular season and brought balance to a Chicago starting rotation that seemed to be having its wheels fall off before he was able to come back.
If that wasn't enough, Taillon continued to show up in October, both in games where the situation was win or go home for the winter. Taillon has received some due criticism from fans over his years with the team, but he just played his best baseball when the team needed him most, and clearly those same fans are beyond thankful to have him.
Still under contract for the 2026 season, Cubs fans are going to be grateful to see him back at Wrigley Field next year and hope that it can potentially be his best season yet.
