Kyle Tucker Trade Should Make Chicago Cubs Clear Favorites in NL Central
The Chicago Cubs have had a very strong offseason so far, improving a team that was pretty good in 2024.
It was a good year for the Cubs, but they knew coming into the winter they would have to make some upgrades in order to take control of their division.
So far, they have done just that.
Chicago pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros to acquire outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Coming into the offseason, it didn’t appear like Tucker was going to be available for trade, however, the massive contract that Juan Soto received likely made the Astros realize they couldn’t afford him long-term.
For a player of that caliber, letting him walk doesn’t put the franchise in a good spot.
While the move could be a clear signal that the success of the Houston might be coming to an end soon, it’s an exciting time for the Cubs.
The move gives Chicago one of the best outfielders in the league who can certainly move the needle for the franchise. Tucker has had a WAR over 4.0 for four straight seasons, with three of those years being over 5.0 before an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.
Even though the Cubs missed the playoffs last season, this was a team that had a lot of talent and wasn’t far off from earning a spot.
Now, they have added a player who is an All-Star and will help them win more games.
While the National League overall is very strong, the NL Central is the weakest of the three divisions.
The Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division last season, have taken a step back this winter by losing Willy Adames in free agency and trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
With the Brewers regressing, the division is ripe for the taking for the Cubs with Tucker.
While winning the division would be good, competing in the NL is likely what the goal will be for Chicago. That will be much tougher with elite teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies all chasing a World Series title.
Since Tucker could be a rental, the Cubs should continue to be aggressive this offseason, looking to improve this team since they will have stiff competition come the playoffs.
However, adding the All-Star outfielder is a massive splash that should firmly make them the favorite to win their division this coming year.