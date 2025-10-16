Kyle Tucker's End-Of-Season Homage To Chicago Cubs Fans Calls Future Into Question
While Kyle Tucker's future with the Chicago Cubs is up in the air right now after having spent just one season with the franchise, his feelings about the Cubs' fan base are very apparent.
These feelings were conveyed when he was speaking with Marquee Sports Network after the Cubs' Game 4 of the NLDS at Wrigley Field on October 9, when he said, "This fanbase is phenomenal. Everyone's coming out and supporting us every single day... I mean, it's so loud in here, and they love coming to these games and supporting us."
Tucker later added, "This is awesome. I mean, I can barely hear myself talk or think right now. I mean, these fans deserve the world. They've been supporting us all year long, every single year, every single day; they come out and support us. So we're just trying to do the best for them," per an X post from MLB.
The bad news is that while Tucker seemed to enjoy the 2025 campaign in Chicago, he isn't going to give the Cubs a hometown discount once he reaches free agency in a couple of weeks.
And because Tucker is projected to get somewhere around $400 million this winter (which is more than double the biggest contract Chicago has ever given a player), his return to Wrigley Field in 2026 seems unlikely.
Kyle Tucker Pens Heartfelt Message to Chicago Cubs Fans
If Tucker never competed in a Cubs uniform again, he will be leaving the franchise on good terms. Not only did he help bring Chicago to the NLDS, but he sent the team's fan base a powerful message with an October 15 Instagram post.
"Thank you Chicago for riding with us all year long! Y’all’s support was there no matter what and we couldn’t have done it without you.#FlyTheW🐻," the post's caption wrote. The post was a collage of several photos of Tucker's 2025 season with the team.
This message says it all because it appears to encapsulate his feelings about the 2025 season. However, some fans on social media are debating whether this was his way of prematurely saying goodbye to the Cubs fans or if it was just his way of thanking them.
Regardless, this social media post is just the most recent reason why Tucker should receive a standing ovation next time he returns to Wrigley Field, regardless of which jersey he's wearing when he does.
