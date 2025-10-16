Cubs Ace Justin Steele Shares Encouraging Rehab Video, Jameson Taillon Reacts
The Chicago Cubs are headed into the offseason coming off their deepest postseason run since 2017, being eliminated one game shy of a return trip to the NLCS by their hated rival, the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the way the season ended will of course leave a sour taste, it also should send a renewed jolt of motivation to ownership and the front office. Seeing just how electric the environment at Wrigley Field can be during meaningful games in October should have this team more motivated than ever to win.
While this hopefully leads to significant funds being allocated into outside additions, the most important adds will as always be internal. And someone they were missing dearly this season and in the playoffs was their ace Justin Steele.
After being ruled out for the season following just four starts with a UCL injury that required the internal brace procedure, which is less intensive than a full Tommy John, Steele recently took to his social media page to share his rehab is going well.
Steele Shares Video of Rehab Process, Jameson Taillon Weighs In
Steele certainly appears to be ramping things up in his rehab as he tries to make it back next year, but the most hilarious part of the interaction on X might have been the reply from rotation mate Jameson Taillon.
As Steele shared the video with a clock emoji — likely indicating that it's almost time — Taillon sent a comical GIF of Shaquille O'Neal licking his lips.
When Could Steele Actually Return to Cubs Rotation?
Given that Steele did not undergo a full Tommy John and seems to have already started a throwing program, his 2026 season is not going to be at risk. Though he likely won't be on the active roster by the time Opening Day rolls around, optimism is high that he could return before the dog days of summer.
The internal brace procedure has a dramatically shorter recovery time than a complete UCL reconstruction, so Steele has a tremendous chance to make his return to the rotation just a month or two into the season.
While a less optimistic timeline would have Steele back making starts by late June, it's not unreasonable to think that with the way his recovery seems to be going so far, the left-hander could be back sometime in May.
The continued rehab is worth monitoring over the winter as Steele tries to get back, and if his social media is any indication, he will likely be providing fans with more and more updates in his recovery.
As fans wait to hear a more defined timeline, Steele himself seems like he will be the best source.
