Cubs Reveal Starting Pitcher For Padres Wild Card Opener
The postseason is finally here and the Chicago Cubs are gearing up for their wild card matchup with the San Diego Padres that will take place tomorrow at Wrigley Field.
For the entirety of the second half of the season it was Cade Horton who had emerged as the game one starter for the playoffs. Horton is now sitting on the injured list with fractured ribs, so the rookie sensation will have to wait at least two weeks before he gets the chance to take the mound in a postseason game, if the Cubs can make it that far without him.
Once Horton went down it felt like a gut punch to the team. Multiple injuries have affected the pitching staff which started with Justin Steele (out for season since April), Jameson Taillon, and now Horton. Even though the rotation won't have Horton for this series there is no reason they can't come out with a series win.
Anticipation has been building since the announcement of Horton's injury on who was going to get the start to kick off the playoffs. Well, the wait is over and it is Matthew Boyd who is coming out of the dugout for game one.
Cubs vs. Padres to start with Matthew Boyd
Boyd has arguably been one of the best the starting rotation has had to offer this season, but just not recently. In his last three starts he has more earned runs (10) than strikeouts (nine). The Cubs need the veteran to look like he has for the majority of the year and not in his last few outings.
The 34-year-old has a tough matchup in the opener. He will be facing off with another veteran in Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has the upper hand in both strikeouts this season (190) as well as ERA (2.87). Boyd posted a respectable 154 strikeouts this year with a 3.21 ERA in the same amount of starts.
Boyd is the only probable starter that has been named for the series so far for the Cubs, but it wouldn't be surprising to not see Shota Imanaga in this series. More than likely it could be either Jameson Taillon or Colin Rea set to take their first playoff start in the coming days.
The road to the World Series has officially started and for the Cubs it starts with taking down the Padres. It is one game, inning, pitch, at-bat at a time and it starts with Matthew Boyd tomorrow at Wrigley Field.
