MLB Executives See Nolan Arenado Being Traded, Could Cubs Show Interest?
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball this season powered by a lineup which has absolutely torn the cover off the ball all year.
Even though the Cubs have arguably the strongest lineup in the game, no lineup is perfect and Chicago has dealt with a major hole at one position in particular.
When the Cubs failed to land Alex Bregman, it became apparent that top prospect Matt Shaw was in line for the starting job at third base. While there is still optimism Shaw could return this season, he was sent back to Triple-A to tune some things up after a rough start at the plate this year.
With a championship window for Chicago that could be limited, they need to capitalize now and give themselves the best chance. Whether that means making a trade or not remains to be seen, however it just so happens the best third baseman possibly on the market happens to play for their most hated rival.
Could the Cubs Actually be a Contender for Nolan Arenado?
The St. Louis Cardinals tried throughout the offseason to deal away Arenado and his contract -- which still has two years remaining on it after 2025 -- however they were unwilling to find a taker and he remained with the team.
Though the Cardinals are playing .500 baseball and there is still a ton to be figured out before they even decide whether or not they are going to trade him, the widely held belief is that he will be dealt.
In a poll of executives around baseball from MLB.com, Arenado's name appears as one of the top names decision makers expect to be on the move.
The obvious thing which would hold up a deal between Chicago and St. Louis is the fact that they are bitter rivals and neither will want to help the other.
In negotiations, the Cubs are not going to want to send a prospect within the division who makes them pay for the next decade, and St. Louis certainly does not want to give Chicago the final piece of their championship lineup.
If the two teams would be able to put their differences aside, there could be a deal that makes a lot of sense for both sides.
Whether or not the Cubs even want Arenado in favor of relying on Shaw to make his return remains to be seen, however someone who has been one of the best in the league at their biggest position of need on offense should be intriguing at the very least.