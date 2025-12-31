Chicago Cubs Sued By Facilities Employee For Alleged Harassment And Discrimination

A Chicago Cubs facility employee filed a federal complaint Saturday against Chicago Cubs Baseball Club LLC, alleging sex, gender, identity and sexual orientation-based discrimination and is demanding a jury trial.

The complaint, filed Dec. 27 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, includes allegations of threats, frequent name-calling, and use of slurs since May, while team management neglected to address the situation.

Christopher Cooper, who identifies as trans and uses she/her pronouns, began working as a “facilities employee” for the club Feb. 25.

Wrigley Field | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Cooper vs Chicago Cubs

Cooper is seeking compensation for multiple discriminatory employment actions, including but not limited to “being subjected to verbal harassment, physical threats, discriminatory treatment, restricted access to HR, and retaliation for making complaints, culminating in a failure to address the ongoing harassment and retaliation.”

Cooper is considered protected under Title VII, which makes it unlawful for an employer to “fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin."

According to the court documents, Cooper claims to have been subjected to "ongoing sex and gender-based harassment and discrimination, including being called derogatory names." She also alleged she was "being misgendered, threatened, lied about and targeted with hostility by her coworkers.”

Cooper claims to have reported these instances and treatment to both her supervisor and human resources in May, though no action was taken. Cooper then took the complaints to her supervisor’s boss and further claims to have experienced hostility and retaliation after both reporting the initial issues and escalating above the supervisor.

Fans hang outside in Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In September, Cooper filed another HR complaint regarding “discriminatory, harassing and retaliatory conduct.” An HR employee responded by suggesting the complaints and Cooper’s gender identity were problematic, and was reportedly told, “Maybe this job isn’t a good fit for you.”

Additionally, details of Cooper’s discrimination complaints were shared throughout the company without consent, which exacerbated the issue. One employee reportedly made threats of physical violence if he discovered who had mentioned him in the HR complaints, saying he and his family would wait outside Cooper’s home and attack the complainant.

Since the reported instances in May and September, Cooper claims the discrimination has continued without corrective action. And, based on the circumstances, Cooper’s legal team says there is a basis for the Cubs to be liable for the claims and for failing to ensure a discrimination-free workplace.

Cooper first filed a charge of discrimination with the EEOC on Oct. 9, receiving a response Dec. 2 with a Notice of Right to Sue. She filed her federal complaint 25 days later, well within the 90-day requirement.

Cooper is seeking back and front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, compensation for a loss of benefits, interest, and attorneys’ fees and costs. She has requested a jury trial and is being represented by Atlas Law Center. The case reference is Cooper v. Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, LLC , N.D. Ill., No. 1:25-cv-15674.

