MLB Insider Rips Into the Chicago Cubs for Trade Deadline Approach
The Chicago Cubs were a complete mystery leading up to the 2024 MLB trade deadline. No one knew whether they were going to buy or sell.
When everything was said and done, they did a little bit of both.
Jed Hoyer made the move to acquire All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a move that helps the team compete now, but also for the future. He has three more years left on his contract following the 2024 season.
However, the team also traded away relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. He was a key part of the bullpen, but was also one of the most valuable trade chips that the Cubs had.
While the front office is very happy with what it accomplished, one MLB insider did not like their approach to the trade deadline at all.
Scott Braun appeared on "Foul Territory" and ripped into Chicago for the way they handled the deadline.
"I'm pissed about their trade deadline. I don't like the way that teams are like, 'We're not going to add much' but then they did, and it's a long-term add but it's also a short-term add. Isaac Paredes is really good this year, and you're getting him for three seasons including this season. I don't like the mixed messages."
It's understandable that Braun thinks the Cubs came out and said that they weren't "going to add much" at the trade deadline, but that wasn't the case.
Truthfully, the only thing that Hoyer and the front office said was that it wasn't going to make moves to win specifically in 2024. They left the door open to acquire pieces that helped them compete in the future.
Paredes, with the contract that he has in place, checks that box. He will be a key piece of the Chicago lineup for years to come.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Cubs have a goal of being serious contenders in 2025. In order to make that happen, they will need to get aggressive.
Hoyer and company will need to bring in some bullpen help and maybe another piece or two for the lineup. The starting rotation looks solid, but they could add another arm there.
Chicago has plenty of avenues to choose from for improvement.
Even though Braun wasn't a fan of the Cubs' trade deadline moves, the team should feel very good about what they ended up doing.